A fundraising tennis marathon is to go ahead at Market Harborough Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday (June 2) to support Ukraine.

Club members are being urged to go along to help generate crucial funds.

“For the marathon we have already filled court 1 from 8am-8pm on Thursday which is great and we are now taking bookings for court 2,” said Lesley Paris, chair of the Great-Bowden-based club.

“If you would like to play contact [email protected] for a court booking or to be joined up with others already booked and looking for more players.

“There is a £5 donation per person to play.

“We would love to see as many local families and juniors involved as possible.

“Phil is also running a cardio session from 12midday - 12.45pm (£5 donation) which all adults or older juniors can participate in.

“No booking, just turn up.

“All day we will be offering some catering starting with breakfast rolls in the morning, tea and cakes throughout the day and a buffet in the evening with wine and beer available,” added Lesley, of Market Harborough.

“We’d also really appreciate donations of cakes – please bring these along to the club on the day itself.

“And please wear coloured clothing for this very special occasion.

“Come along sporting the Ukrainian colours of blue and yellow for the marathon and patriotic red, white and blue for the evening competition.

“We can collect £5 donations by QR code or cash - please bring change for catering contributions,” said the tennis club stalwart.