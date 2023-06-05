News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Job seekers invited to meet potential employers at fair in Lutterworth

They will also be offered careers advice.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Jun 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 17:39 BST
Lutterworth Job FairLutterworth Job Fair
Lutterworth Job Fair

Job seekers and employers are invited to a jobs fair in Lutterworth this week.

Harborough District Council is holding Lutterworth Job Fair on Friday (June 9) between 1pm and 3pm at The Wycliffe Rooms.

It will see job seekers offered advice on training, skills and finding work, and the chance to network with around 20 local employers from different sectors.

People are welcome to attend whether they are unemployed, employed but looking for new opportunities, returning to work after time away, a school leaver or a graduate.

Most Popular

Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Events like this provide a wonderful opportunity for local people in the Harborough district to engage with professionals from a diverse range of industries, gain valuable insights and expand their knowledge of potential career options. I am sure this recruitment push in Lutterworth will replicate the success of the Harborough Job Fair last month.”

Email [email protected] to book a place.

Related topics:LutterworthEmail