Job seekers invited to meet potential employers at fair in Lutterworth
Job seekers and employers are invited to a jobs fair in Lutterworth this week.
Harborough District Council is holding Lutterworth Job Fair on Friday (June 9) between 1pm and 3pm at The Wycliffe Rooms.
It will see job seekers offered advice on training, skills and finding work, and the chance to network with around 20 local employers from different sectors.
People are welcome to attend whether they are unemployed, employed but looking for new opportunities, returning to work after time away, a school leaver or a graduate.
Harborough District Council leader Cllr Phil Knowles said: “Events like this provide a wonderful opportunity for local people in the Harborough district to engage with professionals from a diverse range of industries, gain valuable insights and expand their knowledge of potential career options. I am sure this recruitment push in Lutterworth will replicate the success of the Harborough Job Fair last month.”
Email [email protected] to book a place.