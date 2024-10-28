The event raised funds for Dementia UK.

Community-spirited residents came together for a jive in Fleckney raising funds for Dementia UK.

The event, held at the village hall, saw residents from retired living schemes – owned by Platform Housing Group – come together to reminisce to the tunes of yesteryear, performed by residents and musicians Gordon Field and guitarist John Bonsall.

Gordon said: “I hope the songs take people back and trigger a happy memory of when they were younger and help remember a particular time in their life”.

The concert was organised by Tracy Ault and Sam Smith, community engagement officers at the housing group to raise donations for Dementia UK, its chosen charity of the year. Tracy added: "The event was a great success, and we are grateful for the generosity of everyone who contributed.”

Marion Duffy, chief operations officer, said: “This event truly captured the spirit of our community. It was wonderful to see residents come together, relive cherished memories, and support such an important cause.”