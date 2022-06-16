Japanese students are returning to Harborough this summer - and families are needed to offer them a home

Japanese students are coming back to Brooke House (pictured) in Market Harborough this summer.

After three years of lockdown, Japanese students are coming back to Brooke House in Market Harborough this summer - and families are needed to offer them a home.

The students are all 14 to 16 and will fly from Osaka on July 24 and return home on August 16.

Organiser Elizabeth Bowe said: "While they are here they will stay with host families who can give them a friendly welcome in a comfortable home.

"They will need a bed and a place to hang their clothes, breakfast and evening meal. Lunch is provided at the college. Japanese students are usually very quiet and polite and in the past host families have found them a pleasure to host."

The students have English lessons at the college Monday to Friday and a day visit on Saturday.