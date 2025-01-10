Jailed: Braybrooke man who punched woman repeatedly and went on the run to Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Braybrooke man who broke a woman’s nose after she ended their relationship has been jailed.

Kieran Smith, 33, had been arrested after an incident at a property in Bell Hill, Rothwell, in the early hours of May 29, 2021, where the woman suffered serious facial injuries including severe swelling to her eye and a wound that required stitches.

But after being released on bail during the investigation, Smith went on the run – he was brought back to Northamptonshire to face justice after multiple appeals.

Investigating officer Detective Constable David Bastuba said: “First and foremost, I want to thank the victim in this case, who was brave enough to both disclose what Smith did to her, and to remain supportive of our investigation despite him going to considerable lengths to try and avoid justice.

Jailed for GBH Kieran Smith, 33, from Braybrooke /Northants Police

“Kieran Smith knew he was a wanted man and probably thought fleeing the county would put paid to our efforts to find him, but thanks to our persistence and the people who did the right thing and called in with information, he has been brought to account for his unacceptable violence.”

Smith’s victim bravely shared how a heavily intoxicated Smith had grabbed her before punching her repeatedly in the face, despite saying he would not hurt her.

Released while the investigation progressed, Smith went on to break his bail and leave the county.

In response, Northants Police issued wanted appeals for him, including on the BBC’s Crimewatch Live, that prompted information to indicate he was in Blackpool, Lancashire.

He went on to be arrested in the seaside town in the summer of 2023, after which he was charged with Section 20 – wound/inflict grievous bodily harm without intent.

Due to go on trial, Smith then entered a guilty plea to the charge in March last year, but in June he failed to appeal at court, resulting in a further charge against him.

On December 12, Smith, of Desborough Road, Braybrooke, appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing, where he was jailed for a total of 20 months.

He was also made subject to a three-year restraining order preventing him from contacting his former partner by any means.

Detective Constable David Bastuba added: “I hope his prison sentence brings closure and peace to this brave woman, who showed courage and determination throughout the justice process.

“She is supportive of us publicising this case to help demonstrate to others suffering domestic abuse that help is out there, and I wish her all the best for a bright future free of Kieran Smith.”

Report non-emergency crime and information via 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency, always call 999.