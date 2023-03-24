Market Harborough is one of the best places to live in the Midlands – and that’s official.

The town was rated among seven others in The Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The overall winner in the region was Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, with judges praising its period charm and modern innovation.

Market Harborough was rated among seven others in The Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide.

The winner of Best Place to Live in the country is Wadhurst in East Sussex.

And judges said Harborough’s history and transport links helped cinch a place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They said: “With so many beautiful old buildings, it’s hard to avoid history in Market Harborough, but it’s a town with plenty of modern, practical attractions, too.

“Rail connections to London and elsewhere are impeccable, schools are good and the town centre is a good mix of useful chains and interesting independents – none more inspiring than the Eco Village, a lively hub of mini-businesses that offers an environmentally friendly alternative to supermarket shopping.”

Other places included on the list are Digbeth in Birmingham, Bishop’s Castle in Shropshire, Great Malvern in Worcestershire, Melbourne in Derbyshire and Rutland.

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

Advertisement

Advertisement