“It’s impossible to open windows” says Desborough parent on noise pollution from local manufacturer

The machinery thought to be causing noise.

A Desborough resident has hit out at a local manufacturer whose excessive noise they say is ‘disturbing’ households.

The resident says Weavers Mead is being impacted from noise from industrial machinery by shoe care company Dunkleman.

They explained: “Dunkleman has recently installed industrial machinery that’s generating constant and excessive noise, disturbing families across the estate.

“The noise is audible all day and night, making it impossible to open windows or enjoy any peace at home.”

Worse still, they say their son, who has autism, is unable to cope with the noise.

“This has a particularly distressing impact on my son, who has complex needs and autism. The persistent sound is overwhelming for him, and he’s unable to tolerate even having his window open.

“This situation raises serious questions about noise pollution, planning oversight, and lack of consideration for vulnerable residents.”

They say they have contacted the business but no ‘meaningful resolution’ reached or ‘acknowledgement made’ on the impact on the community.

However, a spokesperson for Dunkleman said the team is aware of ‘recent noise reports’ and is investigating.

They said: “We take all concerns from the local community seriously, particularly where they may affect the wellbeing of residents.

“We are aware of the recent reports regarding noise from newly installed machinery and are currently investigating the source. Our team is working to identify the specific cause and assess any potential impact on our neighbours. Where necessary, we will take steps to mitigate the noise and ensure our operations remain within all relevant environmental standards.

“We value our relationship with the community and are committed to maintaining open communication while we work to resolve this matter.”