Chair of trustees for Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity John (right) says the site provides a real opportunity to provide long-term support to local groups.

A possible new bidder for the Roman Way Community Centre in Harborough could be a lifeline for charities facing eviction.

Grant giving organisation Market Harborough & The Bowdens Charity is considering a bid to buy the former Roman Way Day Centre, home to Shopmobility and meals on wheels organisation I Care.

The charity trustees want to create a community hub where other local voluntary, organisations and groups can base their services and potentially use as office space.

The charity has until the end of October to put a bid in to owner Leicestershire County Council, and is gauging the demand from around 65 local groups.

A six month period will follow before the successful bidder is decided.

The existing tenants had been given a deadline of the end of October to vacate but the bidding process, and its registration as an ‘Asset of Community Value’ by Harborough District Council, means the deadline has been extended to February 5.

And, if Market Harborough & The Bowdens secures the site, the centre’s current occupants could avoid eviction altogether.

Shopmobility scheme coordinator Amanda Ball said: “We’re over the moon, it’s a huge weight – potentially lifted.

“I can see the potential for Roman Way being used as a proper community centre and opened up to good causes and charity groups.

“We faced many challenges with the October eviction date. We had nowhere to go, Leicestershire and Harborough councils tried to help but their suggestions weren’t appropriate. We’d started to sell off equipment but now we’ve put a halt on that and we’re fully operating and hoping the council will come to an agreement and the deal goes through.

“It will be amazing for the whole of the Market Harborough community if it does.”

Market Harborough & The Bowdens has a long history of providing money and support to residents including grants to community groups, sports clubs, and churches. More recently, the charity has given up its offices on Fairfield Road to be used as a drop-in centre. And grants have also been made to other charities to pay their rental and storage costs.

Chair of trustees John Feavyour said: "The Roman Way site provides a real opportunity to provide long-term and sustainable support to many local groups. The county council who owns the site has asked for bids by the end of October, therefore we have to get our plans together quickly. If we are able to buy it - and we have the necessary funds to do so - it would represent a big change for the charity and how we work. I am really excited about this opportunity."

John added the charity already had the funds to secure the site, expected to sell for up to £2million, and would only ask potential occupants to contribute to running costs.

Any groups interested in the charity’s potential plan for the centre can email: [email protected].

So far, other bidders include Arthouse36 which wants to turn the site into an arts hub including a cinema and café. The organisation, which emerged from arts collaborative Creative Harborough, was behind the application to register the centre as an Asset of Community Value.