'It was an honour to be your father' - emotional tributes to teenage RAF officer who died after a crash in a Harborough village

Thomas Gamble

The grieving family of a teenage RAF officer who died after a crash in a Harborough village have paid an emotional tribute to him.

They have saluted Thomas Gamble, 18, days after driver Brennan Carpenter, 19, was jailed for causing his death in Willoughby Waterleys, near Broughton Astley, last December.

Thomas’s proud family hailed the teenage air force serviceman’s “humility, pride and quiet ambition” as well as his “cheerfulness”.

"Thomas, a young man beyond his years, who displayed humility, pride and quiet ambition, his virtue and ability to demonstrate cheerfulness in the presence of adversity, an uncommon value by today's standards,” said his loved ones.

“A serviceman who recognised his obligation and ability in service of the Crown.

“A young man that rejected the mediocrity that is now common place in societal norms, it was indeed an honour to be your father.”

Carpenter was jailed after his close friend Thomas was critically injured in the accident – and died just hours later.

He was driving along Willoughby Road on Sunday December 20 last year when his Ford Fiesta suddenly careered off the road, overturned and landed in a brook.

Carpenter had been driving at “excessive speed” and failed to slow down when he approached a bend in the road, a court heard.

As a result Carpenter, who was carrying three passengers, hit a concrete post, a court heard.

Front seat passenger Thomas suffered terrible injuries and died in hospital a few hours later.

The two other passengers sustained minor injuries.

Carpenter, of Evans Avenue, Broughton Astley, admitted causing death by careless driving at a hearing at Leicester magistrates’ court last month.

He was jailed for 15 months at the court on Friday August 13.

Carpenter was also banned from driving for three years.

The ban will begin when he’s released from prison.

Det Sgt Ed Des-Chanelle, of Leicestershire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said after the case: “Yet again, we see a young life lost due to the careless actions of another.

“Thomas was a RAF officer with a promising career ahead of him.

“His loss will be suffered by his family and friends for ever.

“We are pleased Carpenter pleaded guilty to the charges laid before him and spared the family the ordeal of hearing the evidence in court.

“While it will never ease the pain, the fact Carpenter has taken responsibility for his actions will hopefully bring them some peace.”

He added: “The incident and investigation also had a massive impact on the officers who dealt with it, many of whom had children of similar ages themselves.

“Putting their feelings aside they dealt with the families with the upmost sensitivity, guiding them through the investigation and subsequent judicial process.

“We hope that the sentence passed today gives Carpenter the time to reflect on his careless behaviour and think about his actions in the future.

“Speeding is one of the four main contributors to road death and serious injury on our roads.

“We are constantly trying to deter and educate drivers from such careless driving, putting their lives and the lives of others at risk.