Youth Council members Natasha, Isaac and Aum.

The Youth Council at Harborough District Council is celebrating its achievements since its launch earlier this year.

And now the group is looking for new members to help make meaningful contributions to the community.

Since its formation in January, members aged 11-18 have used their voices to influence council decision making on matters concerning them, their peers and future generations.

At monthly meetings in Market Harborough and Lutterworth, topics members have discussed with council officers include the council’s Corporate Plan, the Draft Local Plan, National Youth Strategy, Local Government Reorganisation and the council’s Open Spaces Strategy.

The group has determined its top priorities to be the environment and more skills and opportunities for young people in Harborough district and will be working with the council and other organisations to see how they can influence these.

Young people will be shaping the new Youth Council structure this autumn, electing members to key roles, and sharing their ideas for the council’s Community Wellbeing plan.

“Being part of the Youth Council has given me amazing opportunities to develop new skills, meet inspiring people, and get real experience, plus make a difference in my community," said Isaac, a member of the Youth Council.

"I love being part of a group that can work together to change our council and make it a better place to be in," added Tehya, another member of the Youth Council.

"It makes me feel proud, joining a community where our opinions are valued”

The Youth Council will be part of the judging panel for the Young Person of the Year Award at the council’s Community Awards 2025.

Cllr Buddy Anderson, Young Person’s Champion, said: “It gives me tremendous pride as Young Person’s Champion to witness the youth engage in our democracy so enthusiastically. The Youth Council truly is a success for this administration and the Youth Engagement Officer behind it. I look forward to watching this project continue to grow and provide a voice to the next generation.”

More members are encouraged to join for the new academic year with meetings starting again in September. If you are a young person who is interested in joining or know of a young person who you think might be interested, email Youth Engagement Officer Becca at: [email protected]