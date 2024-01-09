The winner's first purchase was a kettle. Photo by Dayne Topkin.

A mystery winner, known only as Mr W from Leicestershire, has scooped the top prize of £1,000,000 on the National Lottery’s ‘Cash Bolt Christmas Millionaire’ Instant Win Game.

The winner’s first purchase was a kettle, but he also plans to set up savings accounts for his grandchildren.

The lucky Leicestershire local, who played via the National Lottery app, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or, like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.