Inspectors say Leicestershire’s fire service has made good progress –but more still needs to be done

Of the 24 areas where action needed to be taken, Government inspectors have now said improvements have been made to all of them – and 20 had been fully resolved.

The service is now considered to be ‘good’ overall – the second highest score. Progress has been made in call handling, staff training and support and the safe handling of incidents and risks.

However, a number of points still need to be addressed, including its efficiency, which is rated as ‘requires improvement’ – the second lowest grading.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service has made good progress after a number of concerns were identified during an official inspection in 2018 – but still needs to do more to tackle issues including workplace bullying and harassment.

The inspector from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services said work was still needed to make sure the organisation’s budget is spent more efficiently.

Concerns were also raised over a backlog in inspections of homes referred to the service over fire risks, harassment of staff and staff working excessive hours.

However, the inspector said he was pleased with the overall progress made by the service.

Callum Faint, chief fire and rescue officer at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We have made massive steps forward in many areas and the positive nature of the inspection report reflects this.

“Of course, there are further improvements to be made and we look forward to continuing our work to achieve these.