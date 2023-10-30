News you can trust since 1854
Inquest verdict recorded on teenager who died at Harborough football academy

He and his team were trapped for two weeks before being found by divers as part of international search mission.
By Laura Kearns
Published 30th Oct 2023, 12:56 GMT
The football academy has installed this tribute to Duangphet Phromthep

A teenage boy who was among those trapped in a Thai cave for nine days took his own life while at a football academy in Market Harborough, a coroner has said.

Duangphet Phromthep, known as Dom, died at Kettering General Hospital on February 14, two days after being found unconscious in his dormitory at Brooke House College.

The 17-year-old from Chiang Rai in Thailand, was enrolled at the football academy last year.

An inquest into his death was recorded as suicide at Leicester Coroner's Court by Professor Catherine Mason, senior coroner for Leicester City and South Leicestershire.

She said he was not known to mental health services and his suicide could not have been foreseen or prevented.

Police also found no evidence of suspicious circumstances.

Before scoring his scholarship at the academy, Duangphet was known as for his role as captain of The Wild Boars football team which became trapped for over two weeks in the extensive Tham Luang cave system in his home region.

After the cave flooded due to a sudden storm, the team were stranded in darkness without food before they were found by divers as part of a search mission involving over 10,000 people.

Dom turned 13 while trapped in the cave, with images of the boys played across the world before they were sedated and removed by a team of divers one at a time.

