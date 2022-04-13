Inquest opened into the death of former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole

An inquest has been opened into the death of former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole.

Mr Cole, 55, was found dead at his home in Kibworth Harcourt on Wednesday March 30 – just 12 days after he stepped down from the force that he led for 12 years.

The highly-respected former police chief was formally identified by his wife Jo Cole on the same day, Leicester Coroner’s Court heard today (Wednesday).

A post-mortem examination has now been carried out to try to establish how Mr Cole died.

But the father-of-two’s cause of death was not given at the hearing.

The inquest was adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Mr Cole was the UK’s longest-serving chief constable when he stepped down on Friday March 18.

His devastated family have saluted him as they said their hearts had been “broken” by his shattering loss.

Paying a heartrending tribute to Simon last week, his wife Jo said: “We would like to thank everybody who has shared well wishes with us.

“Your kind words have given us comfort and support.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon.

“Our family knows we have to share this grief with so many people who knew Simon, but this must also be a private moment for us as we come to terms with what has happened,” said Jo.

“Simon had such a huge impact on so many people, through his many years with the police but also through charities and sports clubs.

“He had a huge energy for life and everything he did was about making things better for people.

“We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here.

“We were planning many exciting things for his retirement.

“In the last few weeks of his job as Chief Constable, I know that he was moved by the love, support and admiration that his colleagues gave him and how kind the community were to him about what he had achieved in his career.