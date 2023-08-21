News you can trust since 1854
Initiative launched to help people without jobs in Harborough become more employable

It’s following a £50,000 government grant to provide the Helping Improve Rural Employability programme
By Laura Kearns
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:18 BST
Initiative will help people without jobs become more employable

An initiative has been launched to help those without jobs in Harborough district become more employable.

The Helping Improve Rural Employability (HELP) programme has been developed by Harborough District Council for those who have not sought work in the last four weeks or are not available to start work in the next two weeks.

It has been given a £50,000 boost from government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supporting local investment.

The programme will be delivered by the Rural Community Council (RCC), who have worked on similar programmes before such as Work Live Leicestershire.

Those accessing the programme will have one to one support from the project’s key worker, who will help them in areas including improving confidence, developing CV and interview skills, job searching and applications and finding volunteering opportunities.

District council leader Phil Knowles said: “The HIRE programme could be the beginning of a journey to a new job or training opportunity for people in the Harborough district who are currently unemployed.

“With the support of the Rural Community Council we will be able to provide much needed, targeted support for people close to where they live, including help with building their confidence, their job search and improving their interview skills.”

The programme will run until March 2023 are upcoming free outreach sessions are available at Fleckney Library at 2pm on August 17 and 31, and September 7.

Visit www.ruralcc.org.uk/hire/ for more details.

