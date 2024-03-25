Information boards to commemorate historic ties to pivotal Battle of Naseby

Six information boards will tell the story of the pivotal battle.

Information boards scattered around Market Harborough will commemorate the town’s historic ties to the pivotal Battle of Naseby.

Harborough District Council (HDC) has arranged for six new battlefield interpretation boards to be located around the town centre and Welland Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boards will offer visitors and residents a comprehensive understanding of the battle's significance, the events leading up to it, and its aftermath. Each board will feature narratives, illustrations, and maps to provide context and insight into the battle's unfolding.

The Battle of Naseby, fought on June 14, 1645, was a decisive engagement of the English Civil War, where Parliamentary forces under the command of Sir Thomas Fairfax and Oliver Cromwell decisively defeated the Royalist army led by King Charles I. Market Harborough played a crucial role as a strategic location during this historic conflict.

HDC deputy leader Cllr Galton said: "The Battle of Naseby is an integral part of our local history, and it's vital that we preserve and share this heritage for future generations. These interpretation boards will not only enhance the visitor experience but also serve as lasting reminders of Market Harborough's significant role in shaping our nation's history."

This project has received £5,455 part funding from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The fund forms a major part of the government’s Levelling Up agenda which aims to invest in communities and local businesses.