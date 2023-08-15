Indian restaurant in Harborough named the best for fine dining at English Curry Awards

The team from Avatar Dining

An Indian restaurant in Market Harborough has been named among the best in the UK.

Avatar Dining scooped the award for Best Fine Dining Restaurant at the English Curry Awards, which is now in its 12th year.

The event took place in Birmingham City Centre and celebrates quality, innovation and consistency within the UK’s curry industry.

And the Indian and Nepalese restaurant on St Mary’s Road was among those to cinch one of the awards.

A spokesman for Avatar Dining said: “Nearly 400 people from restaurant attended the awards at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham. We won the title of Best Fine Dining of The Year which was such a proud moment for us.

“I would like to thanks to all my valued customers who always supporting us throughout the years since Avatar Dining was established.

“A special thank you to my honest and very hardworking team, without this amazing team with our customers support we wouldn’t be here.”

A spokesman for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.