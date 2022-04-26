'Incredible first' for Desborough's Nick as image appears in Vogue

Nick Freeman with his image which appeared in Vogue and shots of Vogue magazine

Readers of one of the world’s most iconic magazines may have spotted the talents of a Desborough-based photographer.

That’s because Nick Freeman, who also has a studio in Corby, has had an image published in fashion and lifestyle magazine British Vogue.

Having spent more than three decades working in photography it was a career first – and Nick’s work showcased another local firm, Kettering boot and shoemaker Newman & Regent.

Nick, who runs Nick Freeman Photography, said: “After 34 years of working as a photographer I’ve had many incredible firsts in my career and having a photo published in Vogue is definitely right up there amongst them.

“The photo is of a stunning pair of shoes which I took for a series of formal and informal shots for Northamptonshire boot and shoemaker Newman & Regent to mark their rebranding and the expansion of their range.

“I staged the shot whilst walking through their factory looking for interesting locations and my client and British Vogue loved it.

“I’m now working with several fashion designers on shoots showcasing their garments which we will be pitching for features and cover images.”

Over the years Nick has built up an impressive portfolio with work featured in numerous national publications. He takes professional headshots as well as offering commercial, editorial and wedding photography.