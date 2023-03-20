News you can trust since 1854
Front overall winner Isabel Southwood. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER
In pictures: Young musicians in Great Bowden show they have the X factor in competition finals

Talented young musicians have put on a show in Great Bowden.

By Laura Kearns
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:37 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 17:26 GMT

The finals of the Great Bowden Recital Trust (GBRT) Junior X Factor saw 16 finalists aged 11 to 17 compete across multiple categories.

They included singers, pianists, drummers and composers chosen from some 40 entries.

It saw Isabel Southwood named overall winner for her performance alongside a piano accompaniment, drummer Ollie Hensher scooped best instrumental performance, Joseph Walton took home best original composition and Dylan Eldridge and Tom Southwood had the best group performance.

GBRT’s managing trustee Sue Benson said: “A huge well done to all the young people who took part in the finals. Every one of them performed brilliantly and should be very proud of themselves. The standard was very high and the panel had some very difficult decisions to make. It is fantastic to see that we still have so many talented young people enjoying making music in our local area after the challenges of the last few years.”

Last year's winner Lily Ingall performs. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Sam Benson plays There Will Never Be Another You by Harry Warren. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Issy and Mollie perform Little Me by Little Mix. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Maisie Meldrum sings Say the Word. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

