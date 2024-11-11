Marcus Middleton lays a wreath on behalf of the Royal Naval Association.Marcus Middleton lays a wreath on behalf of the Royal Naval Association.
Marcus Middleton lays a wreath on behalf of the Royal Naval Association.

In pictures: Wreaths laid at Memorial Gates as Harborough falls silent to mark Armistice Day

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Nov 2024, 12:42 BST
Crowds gathered on the Square in Market Harborough to mark Armistice Day today (Monday November 11).

There was a short Service of Remembrance near the war memorial and Memorial Gates at 10.45am, to mark the moment when the Armistice was declared in 1918.

A two minute silence took part at 11am.

Our photographer Andy Carpenter was there and took these photos.

The Armistice Day wreath laying at the entrance to the Memorial Gardens.

The Armistice Day wreath laying at the entrance to the Memorial Gardens. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Wreath layers face the Memorial Gardens.

Wreath layers face the Memorial Gardens. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Royal British Legion wreath is hung on the memorial gates.

Royal British Legion wreath is hung on the memorial gates. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Armistice Day wreath laying and two minute silence at the entrance of the Memorial Gardens in Market Harborough.

Armistice Day wreath laying and two minute silence at the entrance of the Memorial Gardens in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

