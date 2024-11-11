In pictures: Wreaths laid at Memorial Gates as Harborough falls silent to mark Armistice Day

There was a short Service of Remembrance near the war memorial and Memorial Gates at 10.45am, to mark the moment when the Armistice was declared in 1918.
A two minute silence took part at 11am.
Our photographer Andy Carpenter was there and took these photos.
The Armistice Day wreath laying at the entrance to the Memorial Gardens. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
Wreath layers face the Memorial Gardens. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
Royal British Legion wreath is hung on the memorial gates. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
Armistice Day wreath laying and two minute silence at the entrance of the Memorial Gardens in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER