The community gathered in Harborough for a wreath-laying service to mark VE Day.

Members of the Royal British Legion and Royal Naval Association observed a two minute’s silence in the Square today (Wednesday).

The group then laid wreaths on the war memorial to commemorate the end of World War II on May 8 1945, when Germany officially surrendered.

Communities across the nation came together to celebrate the end of the European conflict while others were left bereft and in mourning.

