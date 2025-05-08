In pictures: Union flags flying high across Harborough district for 80th anniversary of VE Day

There were street parties on the Bank Holiday Monday, and services were held on the anniversary date - Thursday, May 8.

Among those marking ther occasion on Monday May 5 were the Broughton Astley Sea Cadets who enjoyed an afternoon tea at Sharnford Youth Club and Community Centre.

In total, £522.50 was raised on the day to support the work of Oadby and Wigston Borough AFVBC and towards the Sea Cadets Unit trip for Kip on a Ship.

Cllr Carl Walter said: "Oadby & Wigston Borough Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club wish to thank Broughton Astley Sea Cadets for supporting our organisation and others by running the Afternoon Tea event at Sharnford Youth & Community building on Monday May 5. We were very grateful for the donation of £396.50 which will go to supporting Veterans & serving personnel within our community."

Here are some photos from across our district.

Street party The end of Rainsborough Gardens held a street party on Monday afternoon. Food and drink in the close were followed by a rounders match. A fantastic time was had by all!

Broughton Astley The Broughton Astley Sea Cadets celebrated the 80th Anniversary of VE Day with a delightful afternoon tea at Sharnford Youth Club and Community Centre. The event brought together Sea Cadets, families, veterans, and community members to reflect on the sacrifices made during World War II.

Red, white and blue Clarke Street in Market Harborough