From left, Corporal Jacob Ingleman and Cadet Jacob Coleman of Market Harborough 1084 Air Cadets.

In pictures: thousands travel back in time at Operation Market Harborough event

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Aug 2024, 10:25 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 10:50 BST
Despite a cloudy start, the sun broke though to welcome thousands of visitors to this year’s Operation Market Harborough event.

The popular World War II military spectacular - which started life as Harborough at War in 2019 - took place at the weekend at the Harborough Showground.

Hundreds flocked to enjoy re-enactments, displays, activities, from archery to axe-throwing, dancing and 1940s live music.

Visitors even got a taste of life in the trenches with freshly dug trenches, military vehicles and re-enactors bringing the past to life.

The not-for-profit event, organised by Mick Crook, raised money for a number of charities including the Royal British Legion, SSAFA and Macmillan and local group 1084 Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

Waiting before the battle.

Operation Market Harborough 2024

Waiting before the battle. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Tank demo in the main arena.

Operation Market Harborough 2024

Tank demo in the main arena. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Military vehicle displays

Operation Market Harborough 2024

Military vehicle displays Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

On the front line ready for action.

Operation Market Harborough 2024

On the front line ready for action. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

