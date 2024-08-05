In pictures: thousands travel back in time at Operation Market Harborough event

The popular World War II military spectacular - which started life as Harborough at War in 2019 - took place at the weekend at the Harborough Showground.

Hundreds flocked to enjoy re-enactments, displays, activities, from archery to axe-throwing, dancing and 1940s live music.

Visitors even got a taste of life in the trenches with freshly dug trenches, military vehicles and re-enactors bringing the past to life.

The not-for-profit event, organised by Mick Crook, raised money for a number of charities including the Royal British Legion, SSAFA and Macmillan and local group 1084 Squadron RAF Air Cadets.

1 . Operation Market Harborough 2024 Waiting before the battle.

2 . Operation Market Harborough 2024 Tank demo in the main arena.

3 . Operation Market Harborough 2024 Military vehicle displays