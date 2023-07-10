News you can trust since 1854
Market Harborough Classic Car show.

In pictures: Thousands of visitors head to Harborough for Classic Car Show

Hundreds of cars were on show
By Laura Kearns
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST

More than 300 vintage and classic vehicles rolled into Harborough over the weekend.

The Classic Car Show took place across the town centre on Sunday (July 9) and saw thousands of visitors turn out.

Vehicles from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines and motorbikes to Mercedes took part in the show. There was also a fly past by a Lancaster bomber.

The free event was organised by events company Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Lois Wolverson, 9, and Jan Kaczkowski, 8, sit inside a Phantom F4 built by Peter Gallop

1. Classic Car Show

Lois Wolverson, 9, and Jan Kaczkowski, 8, sit inside a Phantom F4 built by Peter Gallop Photo: Andrew Carpenter

All pink - Rose Swift aged 4.

2. Classic Car Show

All pink - Rose Swift aged 4. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Need for speed...Arlo Murr aged 4 and Owen Murr with a Lotus Elise 2005.

3. Classic Car Show

Need for speed...Arlo Murr aged 4 and Owen Murr with a Lotus Elise 2005. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

The Red Arrows fly over Market Harborough during the classic car show.

4. Classic Car Show

The Red Arrows fly over Market Harborough during the classic car show. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

