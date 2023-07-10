In pictures: Thousands of visitors head to Harborough for Classic Car Show

Hundreds of cars were on show

More than 300 vintage and classic vehicles rolled into Harborough over the weekend.

The Classic Car Show took place across the town centre on Sunday (July 9) and saw thousands of visitors turn out.

Vehicles from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines and motorbikes to Mercedes took part in the show. There was also a fly past by a Lancaster bomber.

The free event was organised by events company Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Lois Wolverson, 9, and Jan Kaczkowski, 8, sit inside a Phantom F4 built by Peter Gallop

All pink - Rose Swift aged 4.

Need for speed...Arlo Murr aged 4 and Owen Murr with a Lotus Elise 2005.

The Red Arrows fly over Market Harborough during the classic car show.

