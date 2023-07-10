In pictures: Thousands of visitors head to Harborough for Classic Car Show
Hundreds of cars were on show
By Laura Kearns
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST
More than 300 vintage and classic vehicles rolled into Harborough over the weekend.
The Classic Car Show took place across the town centre on Sunday (July 9) and saw thousands of visitors turn out.
Vehicles from lorries to Lambrettas, Ferraris to fire engines and motorbikes to Mercedes took part in the show. There was also a fly past by a Lancaster bomber.
The free event was organised by events company Harborough Live Events, in partnership with Harborough District Council.
