In pictures: Thousands enjoy fun in the sun at Harborough Summer Fayre

And, of course, the ever-popular dog show returned with prizes for the Best Biscuit Catcher and the Dog Most Like its Owner.

Organiser Juliette Maher said: “Thank you to everybody who came to the Market Harborough Summer Fayre today and the wonderful support of all the traders, we’ve had thousands of people turn up here, we’ve had over 200 dogs take part in the dog show which was amazing. We also fabulous weather.