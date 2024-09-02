There was all kinds of fun to be had at this year's summer fayre.There was all kinds of fun to be had at this year's summer fayre.
In pictures: Thousands enjoy fun in the sun at Harborough Summer Fayre

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:36 BST
Thousands turned out to celebrate this year’s Harborough Summer Fayre on Sunday.

The annual event, at Welland Park, included a teddy bear’s picnic, a miniature train, music from The Harborough Band and a flypast from a Lancaster Bomber.

And, of course, the ever-popular dog show returned with prizes for the Best Biscuit Catcher and the Dog Most Like its Owner.

Organiser Juliette Maher said: “Thank you to everybody who came to the Market Harborough Summer Fayre today and the wonderful support of all the traders, we’ve had thousands of people turn up here, we’ve had over 200 dogs take part in the dog show which was amazing. We also fabulous weather.

“It’s been a beautiful day and we had a fly past from the Lancaster Bomber.”

Youngsters supporting the Dogs Trust.

1. Harborough Summer Fayre 2024

Youngsters supporting the Dogs Trust. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Harborough Anti Bullying members.

2. Harborough Summer Fayre 2024

Harborough Anti Bullying members. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Chris Cave and Sharlot Pithers enjoy Greek Street Food.

3. Harborough Summer Fayre

Chris Cave and Sharlot Pithers enjoy Greek Street Food. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

DJ Phil Legend and DJ Ollie.

4. Harborough Summer Fayre 2024

DJ Phil Legend and DJ Ollie. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

