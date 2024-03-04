News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: SwiMarathon event in Harborough raises thousands for local causes

Applications for grants to support worthy causes and projects are now open
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Mar 2024, 17:14 GMT

Thousands has been raised for local charities at the Rotary Club SwiMarathon.

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough held its 11th swimming event at Harborough Leisure Centre, raising £8,000 for local groups and worthy causes.

The sponsored event saw 34 teams made up by 150 people swimming in a relay for 50 minutes, achieving a total distance of 73km. One team swam a total of 191 lengths of the pool.

Rotarian Gordon Etherington, chair of the SwiMarathon Committee, said “We are particularly pleased that we are able to offer so much money to local good causes, following this great event which the swimmers really enjoyed."

Residents can now apply for grants from the SwiMarathon event, to support a worthy cause or project.

Applications must be submitted by April 1. Call 07778 120039 or email [email protected] to request an application form.

Solo swimmer Barry Yarwood.

1. Market Harborough Rotary Club SwiMarathon

Solo swimmer Barry Yarwood. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Action during the SwiMarathon at Market Harborough Leisure Centre.

2. Market Harborough Rotary Club SwiMarathon

Action during the SwiMarathon at Market Harborough Leisure Centre. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Team Market Harborough C of E Octopus.

3. Market Harborough Rotary Club SwiMarathon

Team Market Harborough C of E Octopus. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Splashing fun

4. Market Harborough Rotary Club SwiMarathon

Splashing fun Photo: Andrew Carpenter

