Thousands has been raised for local charities at the Rotary Club SwiMarathon.

The Rotary Club of Market Harborough held its 11th swimming event at Harborough Leisure Centre, raising £8,000 for local groups and worthy causes.

The sponsored event saw 34 teams made up by 150 people swimming in a relay for 50 minutes, achieving a total distance of 73km. One team swam a total of 191 lengths of the pool.

Rotarian Gordon Etherington, chair of the SwiMarathon Committee, said “We are particularly pleased that we are able to offer so much money to local good causes, following this great event which the swimmers really enjoyed."

Residents can now apply for grants from the SwiMarathon event, to support a worthy cause or project.

Applications must be submitted by April 1. Call 07778 120039 or email [email protected] to request an application form.

