In pictures: Storm Darragh fails to dampen Market Harborough Christmas Fayre spirit

Spirits were high at this year’s Market Harborough Christmas Fayre held in the town centre on Friday (December 6).

The event, organised by Juliette and John Maher, was the biggest yet, with new attractions including a Winter Wonderland Igloo and entertainment from Bollywood and LED dancers, and a mini Polar Express train chugging between the North and South Pole.

There were also performances from the Magic Voices Choir, Rosewood Theatre and Core Dance Company.

And crowds were surprised by an impromptu performance by the Rock Choir after the main stage closed early due to high winds.

