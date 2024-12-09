The town centre was abuzz with festive energy.placeholder image
The town centre was abuzz with festive energy.

In pictures: Storm Darragh fails to dampen Market Harborough Christmas Fayre spirit

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 9th Dec 2024, 18:22 BST
Despite the threat of Storm Darragh, one of Harborough’s most popular Christmas calendar events went ahead with great success.

Spirits were high at this year’s Market Harborough Christmas Fayre held in the town centre on Friday (December 6).

The event, organised by Juliette and John Maher, was the biggest yet, with new attractions including a Winter Wonderland Igloo and entertainment from Bollywood and LED dancers, and a mini Polar Express train chugging between the North and South Pole.

There were also performances from the Magic Voices Choir, Rosewood Theatre and Core Dance Company.

And crowds were surprised by an impromptu performance by the Rock Choir after the main stage closed early due to high winds.

The big fella in his sleigh.

Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

The big fella in his sleigh.

Event organisers John and Juliette Maher.

Market Harborough Christmas Fayre 2024

Event organisers John and Juliette Maher.

Santa's reindeer enjoy some downtime before the big day.

Market Harborough Christmas Fayre 2024

Santa's reindeer enjoy some downtime before the big day.

Santa's Helper takes the stage.

Market Harborough Christmas Fayre 2024

Santa's Helper takes the stage.

Storm Darragh
