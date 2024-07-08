Great Scott!Great Scott!
In pictures: Some 25,000 people flock to town to enjoy Market Harborough Classic Car Show

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2024, 14:12 BST
Over 250 vehicles revved into town for Harborough’s third classic car show.

Around 25,000 people viewed the 250 plus cars, motorbikes and vintage vehicles on display at the Market Harborough Classic Car Show.

There were all manner of vehicles from lorries and vintage cars, scooters, military vehicles and even a DeLorean made it in time for an appearance.

Locals and visitors took advantage of the sunshine and enjoyed food and drink stalls, street entertainment and live music as well as the motoring attractions.

The event was organised by Harborough Live Events in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout and there was something for everyone to appreciate. This is always a fantastic event that brings people into the town. Thank you to Harborough Live Events and everyone who supported the event.”

A total of £820 was raised for Macmillan through bucket collections.

How do you get Pikachu on a Mini 1980 pick up truck? Archie Weatherhead and his Pokemon companion sit inside the truck owned by Richard Clingo.

Glen Johnson with his Aston Martin and son Paul Johnson.

The Hill Billy Jukebox join the festivities.

Denise Middleton, Tim Brown, Ian Joyce and Ulla Dalby collecting for Macmillan Market Harborough.

