In pictures: Some 25,000 people flock to town to enjoy Market Harborough Classic Car Show

Around 25,000 people viewed the 250 plus cars, motorbikes and vintage vehicles on display at the Market Harborough Classic Car Show.

There were all manner of vehicles from lorries and vintage cars, scooters, military vehicles and even a DeLorean made it in time for an appearance.

Locals and visitors took advantage of the sunshine and enjoyed food and drink stalls, street entertainment and live music as well as the motoring attractions.

The event was organised by Harborough Live Events in partnership with Harborough District Council.

Cllr Jo Asher, cabinet lead for culture, leisure, economy and tourism, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout and there was something for everyone to appreciate. This is always a fantastic event that brings people into the town. Thank you to Harborough Live Events and everyone who supported the event.”

A total of £820 was raised for Macmillan through bucket collections.

1 . Market Harborough Classic Car Show 2024 How do you get Pikachu on a Mini 1980 pick up truck? Archie Weatherhead and his Pokemon companion sit inside the truck owned by Richard Clingo.

2 . Market Harborough Classic Car Show 2024 Glen Johnson with his Aston Martin and son Paul Johnson.

3 . Market Harborough Classic Car Show 2024 The Hill Billy Jukebox join the festivities.

4 . Market Harborough Classic Car Show 2024 Denise Middleton, Tim Brown, Ian Joyce and Ulla Dalby collecting for Macmillan Market Harborough.