In pictures: See inside revamped Lutterworth pub - a year after it was hit by huge blaze

A popular pub in Lutterworth has reopened its doors - just over a year after being hit by a huge fire.

The Shambles was devastated by a fire in in February 2023, with firefighters tackling a blaze to its thatched roof, forcing it to shut its doors.

But on Saturday (April 6) the Grade II listed building in Bell Street reopened to the public.

The pub's owners, Marston’s, worked alongside partners Baytree Interiors Limited to painstakingly rebuild The Shambles after the fire - and have given the building a complete facelift, including a change of layout and a new colour scheme.

Stacey Castle runs the pub with parents George and Denise East.

She said “After an incredibly hard year, we are absolutely buzzing to welcome everyone back. Our new look has certainly lifted our spirits and we can’t to get back to being a thriving hub for our community. The care and attention given during the rebuild has been amazing.”

The community rallied around to support after the blaze, with many people donating, while family friend Nathan Green set up a fundraising website that raised about £4,000 for the team.

The 16th Century building originally served as a butcher's shop and slaughterhouse. It first became a pub in 1791, became a butcher's again in 1840 and then opened as The Shambles Hotel in 1982.