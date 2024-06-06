People of all ages gathered in Harborough today (Thursday June 6) to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.People of all ages gathered in Harborough today (Thursday June 6) to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
In pictures: Schoolchildren and veterans among the crowd in Harborough to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jun 2024, 14:57 BST
People of all ages gathered in Harborough today (Thursday June 6) to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Schoolchildren from St Joseph’s Catholic Academy were among the crowd who watched a special flag-raising ceremony at Harborough District Council's Symington Building.

They were joined by members of Market Harborough Royal British Legion, the town’s Naval Association and representatives from Harborough District Council.

This evening a special church service will be held at St Dionysius Church in Market Harborough and beacons will be lit in Lubenham and Lutterworth.

The D-Day flag raising ceremony outside the Market Harborough Council Offices with pupils from St Joseph Roman Catholic School.

1. Remembering D-Day

The D-Day flag raising ceremony outside the Market Harborough Council Offices with pupils from St Joseph Roman Catholic School. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Prayers during the D-Day 80th ceremony in Market Harborough.

2. Remembering D-Day

Prayers during the D-Day 80th ceremony in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

John Timms and Mike Tyndale-Biscoe both servied in Cyprus during the 1950s and met during the flag raising ceremony.

3. Remembering D-Day

John Timms and Mike Tyndale-Biscoe both servied in Cyprus during the 1950s and met during the flag raising ceremony. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Prayers during the D-Day 80th ceremony.

4. Remembering D-Day

Prayers during the D-Day 80th ceremony. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

