Gilmorton Chandler Primary School welcomed back former pupil Lauren Henry on Friday (September 13).

Lauren was among the rowing team, Women's Quadruple Skulls, which recently won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We made it a fantastic celebration event which will hopefully inspire our pupils to dream big.”

Lauren spent some of the morning at the school and photographer Katie Haynes was there to capture the moment.

