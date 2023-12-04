News you can trust since 1854
Busy scenes during the late night shopping event.

In pictures: Santa comes to town for Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

It comes after the event was named as a finalist for Best Day Out in the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT

Santa Claus came to town for Market Harborough’s Christmas Fayre.

On Friday (December 1) many stores in the town were open late and there were also stalls, crafts, live music and entertainment.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed falling snow, meeting the reindeer and having fun at the fairground, along with a ride on a miniature version of the Polar Express and meeting Santa in his grotto.

The 'Stiltman' entertains shoppers in Harborough

1. Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

The 'Stiltman' entertains shoppers in Harborough Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Mrs Claus with Freddie Bint.

2. Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

Mrs Claus with Freddie Bint. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Market Harborough Rotary Club and St Dionysius Church supplied 1,000 mince pies and 1,000 glasses of mulled wine.

3. Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

Market Harborough Rotary Club and St Dionysius Church supplied 1,000 mince pies and 1,000 glasses of mulled wine. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

All the fun at the fair

4. Market Harborough Christmas Fayre

All the fun at the fair Photo: Andrew Carpenter

