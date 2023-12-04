In pictures: Santa comes to town for Market Harborough Christmas Fayre
It comes after the event was named as a finalist for Best Day Out in the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards.
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
Santa Claus came to town for Market Harborough’s Christmas Fayre.
On Friday (December 1) many stores in the town were open late and there were also stalls, crafts, live music and entertainment.
Hundreds of visitors enjoyed falling snow, meeting the reindeer and having fun at the fairground, along with a ride on a miniature version of the Polar Express and meeting Santa in his grotto.
