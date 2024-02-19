In pictures: Robert Smyth students hold sports 'lock-in' to raise money for cancer charities

More than 160 Robert Smyth students held a sports ‘lock-in’ event to raise money for a local charity.

Robert Smyth Academy PE department hosted its annual 24 hour lock-in which saw 160 students from years 10 to 13 spend 24 hours taking part in sporting events.

The students, who represented different countries, participated in a variety of activities including football, badminton, rugby, volleyball and basketball.

All games were scored for points, with the ‘Tour de Lock in’ team being crowned the overall winners.

The event was held to raise money for local charity Hope Against Cancer and was opened by former students - professional tennis player Abby Amos, Peterborough United Women's Tara Kirk and national rower Sinead Kirk.

PE head Mike Scully said: "A massive well done to all staff and students involved in our ock in event this year.

“It was great to see our former students at the start of the event and the attitude, effort and behaviour of all the teams involved was extremely impressive throughout the 24 hours.

“We now hope to raise a lot of money for an extremely valuable local charity.”

The charity is based in Leicester and to date it has funded more than 100 research projects aims and improving the lives of cancer patients.

It also runs the Hope Cancer Trials Centre dedicated to developing and delivering the most advanced therapies and techniques to its patients. It has a research team of 46 staff across University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust and has seen more than 30,000 patients.

