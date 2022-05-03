In pictures: Proud moments as Royal Marine Cadets in Harborough are formally commissioned

Captain of the Sea Cadets, Captain Neil Downing RN during the commissioning evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The families of Royal Marine Cadets in Market Harborough looked on proudly as the youngsters were formally commissioned into their parent charity - the Marine Society & Sea Cadets.

The ceremony went ahead at the training unit’s base at St Dionysius Church Hall on Coventry Road, Market Harborough, last Friday night (April 29).

The event started with a formal ceremonial colours routine, enrolment of new cadets and inspection conducted by the country’s Captain of the Sea Cadets, Captain Neil Downing RN.

Group photo after the Commissioning of Market Harborough Royal Marines Cadet Detachment. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Proud relatives and friends of the cadets were joined by dignitaries from across Harborough.The cadets went on to showcase their recent training activities through a series of static displays.

And the extra-special evening was crowned by the presentation and formal commission of the Detachment by the Captain.You can find out more about the Sea Cadets in Market Harborough by visiting their website here: https://www.sea-cadets.org/

Commissioning of Market Harborough Royal Marines Cadet Detachment. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Geraldine Birch of Market Harborough who lost her son during the Afghanistan war spoke to cadets during the commissioning evening. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

