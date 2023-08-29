It was held in Welland Park

Residents with a taste for good food headed to Welland Park to enjoy Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival.

The event was held on 26 and 27 August and included everything from street food and drinks from around the world to produce to buy and take home.

There was also a children’s play area and live music at the event and visitors sat on hay bales or took their own chairs or picnic blanket to relax on.

1 . Harborough Food and Drink Festival Revellers enjoy the Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

2 . Harborough Food and Drink Festival From left, Lasse, Johan 15, Marta 12, Anton 10 and Sofia Clausen Photo: Andrew Carpenter

3 . Harborough Food and Drink Festival Ryan, Bailey and Robert Richardson of Bru Brothers Biltong. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

4 . Harborough Food and Drink Festival Ellie has a Hulk painted on her face. Photo: Andrew Carpenter