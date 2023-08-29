News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Photos from Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival

It was held in Welland Park
By Laura Kearns
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

Residents with a taste for good food headed to Welland Park to enjoy Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival.

The event was held on 26 and 27 August and included everything from street food and drinks from around the world to produce to buy and take home.

There was also a children’s play area and live music at the event and visitors sat on hay bales or took their own chairs or picnic blanket to relax on.

Revellers enjoy the Food & Drink Festival.

1. Harborough Food and Drink Festival

Revellers enjoy the Food & Drink Festival. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

From left, Lasse, Johan 15, Marta 12, Anton 10 and Sofia Clausen

2. Harborough Food and Drink Festival

From left, Lasse, Johan 15, Marta 12, Anton 10 and Sofia Clausen Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Ryan, Bailey and Robert Richardson of Bru Brothers Biltong.

3. Harborough Food and Drink Festival

Ryan, Bailey and Robert Richardson of Bru Brothers Biltong. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

Ellie has a Hulk painted on her face.

4. Harborough Food and Drink Festival

Ellie has a Hulk painted on her face. Photo: Andrew Carpenter

