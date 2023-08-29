In pictures: Photos from Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival
It was held in Welland Park
By Laura Kearns
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST
Residents with a taste for good food headed to Welland Park to enjoy Harborough’s Food and Drink Festival.
The event was held on 26 and 27 August and included everything from street food and drinks from around the world to produce to buy and take home.
There was also a children’s play area and live music at the event and visitors sat on hay bales or took their own chairs or picnic blanket to relax on.
1 / 3