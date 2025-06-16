In pictures: Photos from another successful and colourful Harborough Carnival

Hundreds gathered to enjoy the sunshine at Symington's Recreation Ground, with live music and entertainment throughout the day.

And the float parade through the town brought more colour to our streets, suiting this year's carnival theme of 'Summer of Love'. Hundreds of runners also battled the heat in the 10km Carnival Run through the town.

The Market Harborough Carnival Committee said the day was a great success and thanked everyone who helped. They added: "The biggest thank you we have is to the amazing Harborough community for supporting the day itself, for all the volunteers that came out to help on the day and on the days before and after the carnival to help set up and clear up."

The results of the float parade were:

1st - 1st Bowdens Scout Group (Squirrels)

2nd - The Core Dance & Fitness Company

3rd - Freedom Training Academy.

The 1st Bowdens Scout Group said they would like to make a special mention to Natalie and Ian Birch and the other adult volunteers who gave up so much of their free time to make sure that the props were all made by the young people.

The awards were judged by: Jarrod Burke from Randalls UK; Cllr Peter James; Pat Stones from HFM Radio; and Dr Gareth Thomas, president at Market Harborough Chamber of Trade and Commerce.

"And of course, as always, none of this would be possible without the support from Stephen Sanderson Transport Ltd," said the Market Harborough Carnival Committee.

