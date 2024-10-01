In pictures: Photographer snaps up 'golden opportunity' to capture Harborough's war memorial in rarely seen detail

Photographer Rosemarie Jarvis was invited to climb to the top of the memorial commemorating local soldiers who fell during World War II.

The photographer – who also owns Hanworth Hats in Adam and Eve Street – was able capture the Grade II monument from a rarely-seen viewpoint.

Rosemarie, who says she is afraid of heights, described it as a ‘golden opportunity’.

She said: “I went up with the stone mason who was repairing all the cracks and the weathering.

"It was interesting to get up close as you don’t see the details of the memorial from the ground. It was a golden opportunity to see it up close, it was beautiful.”

Local stone masons have been cleaning and restoring the memorial – whose wording has become unreadable since its installation over a hundred years ago – for the past two weeks.

Rosemarie was initially shooting pictures from the ground before she was invited to climb to the top.

She added: “I’m really scared of heights but I had to do it because I wouldn’t get the opportunity again. I had to go up three ladders and I was still shaking three hours later. But I got some photos. It was worth combatting my fear.”

Scroll below to see the result of Rosemarie’s venture to the top of the memorial.

To view more of her work, follow Rosemarie Jarvis on Facebook.

