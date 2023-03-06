More than 100 people turned out for the event, which is now in its tenth year.

More than £10,000 has been raised through a swimming marathon in Harborough.

Market Harborough Rotary SwiMarathon had not taken place since 2020 due to the pandemic.

But this year saw its return to Harborough Leisure Centre, and the tenth time the event has been held.

Some 140 swimmers across 28 teams took to the water, with each team having one lane of the pool for 50 minutes to swim in relay.

Teams were supported by local businesses including the likes of Duncan Murray Wines, Gildings Auctioneers, Harborough Mail, Langton Garden Centre and Two Birds.

And prizes are awarded for the most unique team name, among other awards. Team members and people awarded grants, as a result of the fund-raiser, are invited to a presentation evening to share how the event has benefitted them.

To date, the event has raised over £80,000, which has supported local and rotary charities. Local groups such as Stoke Albany & Wilbarston Brownies, the Swimming club for Disabled, MH Diabetes UK, Town Under 10 Rangers, Homestart, the Royal British Legion and many others have benefitted.

Rotary spokesman Gordon Etherington said: “Thank you Harborough. What a fabulous success the 10th SwiMarathon weekend has been this year.

“Swimmers of all ages - including a few who were little more than babes in arms - had a great time. Many said they can't wait until next year to do it again in March 2024.”

Those wishing to apply for funding from one of Market Harborough Rotary Club’s SwiMarathon grants are urged to apply now.

Gordon added: “Groups, teams or clubs having a special project, event or outing planned in the next twelve months may be eligible for one of the grants.

“They can apply for funds to support a worthy cause or project by completing an application form. The closing date for applications is the April 9 and successful applicants will be informed by email by the end of April.”

The grants will be presented at a SwiMarathon Presentation Evening at Market Harborough Golf Club on May 15.

Email [email protected] or call 07745031945 for an application form.

1 . Market Harborough SwiMarathon Left Gordon Etherington with the Waitrose Team. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo: Andrew carpenter Photo Sales

2 . Market Harborough SwiMarathon Left Gordon Etherington with the Beam Team. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo: Andy Carpenter Photo Sales

3 . Market Harborough SwiMarathon Action during the 10th SwiMarathon. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

4 . Market Harborough SwiMarathon Team 'Has Anyone Seen Our Armbands'. Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales