Memories form that magical day

In pictures: More amazing photos from that magical day when Harborough were the talk of the nation!

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 10:47 BST
Did that really happen?! Here are some more photos from that magical day on Sunday, when Harborough Town nearly caused a huge FA Cup upset.

Despite their 5-3 defeat (after extra time), the players left with their heads held high – and the thousands of fans who travelled to the game left with little voice left!

Here are some amazing photos from Phil Passingham which capture those magical moments.

The fans in full voice - but not full clothing!

1. Photos from that magical day

The fans in full voice - but not full clothing! Photo: Phil Passingham

Harborough take the lead!

2. Photos from that magical day

Harborough take the lead! Photo: Phil Passingham

Youngsters enjoying the game

3. Photos from that magical day

Youngsters enjoying the game Photo: Phil Passingham

The players celebrate

4. Photos from that magical day

The players celebrate Photo: Phil Passingham

