In pictures: Market Harborough's popular teddy zipline event proves a beary big success

The town’s annual ‘Teddy Zip Line’, organised by the Market Harborough C of E Academy PTFA team, took place on Saturday (September 28) at St Dionysius Church.

St Di’s iconic steeple provided the launch pad for the specially designed ‘bearoplane’, with thanks to competition winners Elisabeth and Kavi.

Teddies of all shapes and sizes took flight, including mascots Blade and Peggy, from The Children’s Air Ambulance charity.

The charity was also on hand to stretcher the teddies over to its ‘Tedical’ Centre.

Other activities included a litter pick and a toy swap, allowing youngsters to freshen up their toy collection for free.

A number of donations points including the Jubilee Foodbank and Dogz Dinner animal food bank were also in operation to help a number of causes.

Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter was on the ground to capture the action.

1 . Teddy Zip Line 2024 The 2024 Teddy Zip Line in full flow.

2 . Teddy Zip Line 2024 Beavers were on hand to stretcher bears to the 'tedical' centre for a check over.

3 . Teddy Zip Line 2024 Mascot Nina for event sponsor the Little Big Travel Co.