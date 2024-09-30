Bearoplane design winners Elisabeth 7 and Kavi 11.Bearoplane design winners Elisabeth 7 and Kavi 11.
Bearoplane design winners Elisabeth 7 and Kavi 11.

In pictures: Market Harborough's popular teddy zipline event proves a beary big success

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Sep 2024, 12:19 BST
Teddies took to the skies at one of Market Harborough’s most popular charity events at the weekend.

The town’s annual ‘Teddy Zip Line’, organised by the Market Harborough C of E Academy PTFA team, took place on Saturday (September 28) at St Dionysius Church.

St Di’s iconic steeple provided the launch pad for the specially designed ‘bearoplane’, with thanks to competition winners Elisabeth and Kavi.

Teddies of all shapes and sizes took flight, including mascots Blade and Peggy, from The Children’s Air Ambulance charity.

The charity was also on hand to stretcher the teddies over to its ‘Tedical’ Centre.

Other activities included a litter pick and a toy swap, allowing youngsters to freshen up their toy collection for free.

A number of donations points including the Jubilee Foodbank and Dogz Dinner animal food bank were also in operation to help a number of causes.

Harborough Mail photographer Andrew Carpenter was on the ground to capture the action.

The 2024 Teddy Zip Line in full flow.

1. Teddy Zip Line 2024

The 2024 Teddy Zip Line in full flow. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Beavers were on hand to stretcher bears to the 'tedical' centre for a check over.

2. Teddy Zip Line 2024

Beavers were on hand to stretcher bears to the 'tedical' centre for a check over. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Mascot Nina for event sponsor the Little Big Travel Co.

3. Teddy Zip Line 2024

Mascot Nina for event sponsor the Little Big Travel Co. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
'Ryan Bear' were on hand to ensure flights went smoothly.

4. Teddy Zip Line 2024

'Ryan Bear' were on hand to ensure flights went smoothly. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Market HarboroughAndrew Carpenter