In pictures: Large crowds enjoy Harborough's VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

The event in Welland Park on Sunday May 11 attracted hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed live acts throughout the day as well as many stalls selling a variety of goods.

There was also a free street party picnic, children’s entertainment, a mini steam train, vintage vehicles and - many people's highlight of the day - a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial flights Spitfire.

The event, which raised money for the SSAFA, was organised by John and Juliette Maher of Harborough Fayres CIC. Juliette said she was thrilled by the huge turnout, adding: "It was a beautiful and amazing day.

"We would like to thank everyone - from the traders, the musicians and the public - who made the day so special."

Here are our photos from the event.

1 . VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park The Harborough Band.

2 . VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park Robert Hardy, a 100-year-old D-Day veteran and Royal Navy minesweeper, was the guest of honour at the event.

3 . VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park Crowds enjoying the music in the sunshine.