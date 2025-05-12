Visitors enjoyed the event in the sunshineplaceholder image
Visitors enjoyed the event in the sunshine

In pictures: Large crowds enjoy Harborough's VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

By Phil Hibble
Published 12th May 2025, 10:04 BST
Sunshine, Spitfire and singing - what more can you ask for Market Harborough's VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park?!

The event in Welland Park on Sunday May 11 attracted hundreds of visitors, who enjoyed live acts throughout the day as well as many stalls selling a variety of goods.

There was also a free street party picnic, children’s entertainment, a mini steam train, vintage vehicles and - many people's highlight of the day - a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial flights Spitfire.

The event, which raised money for the SSAFA, was organised by John and Juliette Maher of Harborough Fayres CIC. Juliette said she was thrilled by the huge turnout, adding: "It was a beautiful and amazing day.

"We would like to thank everyone - from the traders, the musicians and the public - who made the day so special."

Here are our photos from the event.

The Harborough Band.

1. VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

The Harborough Band. Photo: Phil Hibble

Robert Hardy, a 100-year-old D-Day veteran and Royal Navy minesweeper, was the guest of honour at the event.

2. VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

Robert Hardy, a 100-year-old D-Day veteran and Royal Navy minesweeper, was the guest of honour at the event. Photo: Phil Hibble

Crowds enjoying the music in the sunshine.

3. VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

Crowds enjoying the music in the sunshine. Photo: Phil Hibble

The Harborough Band.

4. VE Day 80th Anniversary Party in the Park

The Harborough Band. Photo: Phil Hibble

