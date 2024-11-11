Busy scenes on Sunday during the Remembrance Service and wreath laying on the Square in Market Harborough.Busy scenes on Sunday during the Remembrance Service and wreath laying on the Square in Market Harborough.
In pictures: Harborough unites to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:03 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:18 BST
Market Harborough fell silent on Remembrance Sunday to pay their respects to the fallen.

Dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion took part in a Service of Remembrance at St Dionysius Church, followed by a parade along the High Street to the war memorial where a two minutes’ silence took place at 11am and wreaths were laid.

And on Armistice Day today (Monday November 11), at 10.45am, there will be a short Service of Remembrance at the war memorial, to mark the moment when the Armistice was declared in 1918.

Remembrance Services and parades also took place across the district, including in Lutterworth, Broughton Astley and at the Portico on Coventry Road in Market Harborough.

Busy scenes on Sunday during the Remembrance Service and wreath laying on the Square in Market Harborough.

Busy scenes on Sunday during the Remembrance Service and wreath laying on the Square in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

The Remembrance Parade makes it way to The Square.

The Remembrance Parade makes it way to The Square. Photo: ANNE MACKENZIE

Standard bearers march to the Square before the wreath laying ceremony.

Standard bearers march to the Square before the wreath laying ceremony. Photo: ANNE MACKENZIE

Chairman of Harborough District Council Peter Elliott during the wreath laying.

Chairman of Harborough District Council Peter Elliott during the wreath laying. Photo: ANNE MACKENZIE

