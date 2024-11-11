In pictures: Harborough unites to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday

Dignitaries and members of the Royal British Legion took part in a Service of Remembrance at St Dionysius Church, followed by a parade along the High Street to the war memorial where a two minutes’ silence took place at 11am and wreaths were laid.
And on Armistice Day today (Monday November 11), at 10.45am, there will be a short Service of Remembrance at the war memorial, to mark the moment when the Armistice was declared in 1918.
Remembrance Services and parades also took place across the district, including in Lutterworth, Broughton Astley and at the Portico on Coventry Road in Market Harborough.
