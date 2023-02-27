In Pictures: Harborough comes together to mark anniversary of Ukraine war

People came together to mark the anniversary of Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

People across Harborough joined in solidarity with Ukrainian families impacted by war during the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

A special service was held at the Methodist Church including prayers, the lighting of candles, poetry - led by Ukrainian children - and live music, on Friday, which marked exactly a year since Russian troops crossed Ukrainian borders during their full-scale invasion.

Families across Harborough have taken in around 200 refugees - more people in than anywhere else in Leicestershire, which has welcomed around 1,000 Ukrainian guests overall.

Ukrainians living in Market Harborough held a craft stall under the old grammar school on Friday.

Harborough resident Natalya McTernan moved to the town from Ukraine eight years ago and has been supporting fleeing families including via a weekly meet up at the Methodist Church.

She told the Mail: “Ukraine is a country, where people have built their own future before, but since February 24 2022 everything changed - people had to fight for their lives and freedom amid the conflict.

“Today (Friday February 24), it’s a year of Russia’s barbaric and deplorable full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Millions of people have been forced from their homes, with 114,400 Ukrainians finding refuge in the UK. We are all from different cities and towns.

“Our places were beautiful before and all of them have been affected by the war. Some have been completely destroyed. We all had our lives turned upside down and had to leave our home and loved ones to find protection.

Natalya, Kateryne and Julia sell handmade crafts to raise money support families in war-torn Ukraine.

“Since the war began, thousands of civilians and military personnel have been killed, defending our freedom from Russia’s never-ending onslaught. Many are grieving their relatives and all will remember the devastation that has rocked our country, as they reflect on what lies ahead.”

She reflected on the sanctuary provided in Harborough and opportunities for families and children to enjoy time among those from their home country.

She added: “In Ukraine many places have been turned into rubble and essential infrastructure has been destroyed. Many hospitals, schools have been destroyed. Our children had to face a new reality with the sound of air sirens. But they didn’t stop their education.

“Here in Market Harborough, Methodist Church gave us a space to get together, to meet, talk and help each other. Children have the possibility to continue Ukrainian national education.”

A Ukrainian girl watches the candles burn after the service.

Standing in solidarity.

Minister Andy Murphy closes the service.

Ukrainian children living in Market Harborough read a poem during the service.

Ukrainian resident Tetiana-Zlarta Rudenko lit the candles during the service.

