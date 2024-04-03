In pictures: Hallaton Bottle Kicking tradition brings hundreds together on Easter Monday

Hundreds gathered for the annual 18th century Bottle Kicking event in Hallaton on Easter Monday.

The yearly tradition saw the villages of Hallaton and Medbourne battle it out over three small barrels known as bottles, to get them over the ‘ boundary streams’ to their respective village.

Two of the bottles are filled with around a gallon of beer and the third, called the dummy, is made of solid wood and painted red and white.

The event kicked off with a traditional parade, led by the Nene Valley Pipe Band, before Hare pie was sliced up and distributed – part of the ancient custom.

And, this year, the victory went to Hallaton, after it won the best-of-three event 2-0.

The winning team is lifted onto Hallaton's historic stone Butter Cross, and players then drink from the bottle before it is passed around the crowd.

The event also marked 50 years since event chairman, Phil Allen, joined the game’s organising committee.

He told the Mail: “It was a splendid day, the weather was kind and it went really well.

The villages were out in full support and it was another successful bottle kicking event.

“As chairman, I’m very proud of the whole committee who support the event, they all do a tremendous job from start to finish – it’s not just about preparation before but also the clearing up after. I’d like to say a big thanks to everybody who has helped.”

1 . The battle ground The event was blessed with blue skies and an appearance from the sun. Photo: Charly Berry Photo Sales

2 . Getting a kick out of it The 'dummy' bottle or barrel is cast into the skies. Photo: Phil Allen Photo Sales

3 . Hare pie The customary hare pie was paraded before the crowds. Photo: Phil Allen Photo Sales

4 . Let the battle begin Getting up close to the action. Photo: Phil Allen Photo Sales