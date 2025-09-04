The return of The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race helped raise more than £5,000 for LOROS Hospice.placeholder image
The return of The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race helped raise more than £5,000 for LOROS Hospice.

In pictures: Great Glen wheelbarrow race raises over £5,000 for LOROS Hospice

By News Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
The return of The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race helped raise more than £5,000 for LOROS Hospice.

And this figure is expected to increase once all monies are collected.

The weather forecast for the day, on August 30, was not great. However, it certainly did not deter the crowds – it was one of the busiest turnouts over the last 13 years.

During the day there was an array of over 40 side stalls, a judo display, two wheelbarrow races and a tug of war, the latter won by The Royal Oak.

The winners of the wheelbarrow race were:

  • Junior race - Lukah and Stanley.
  • Adult race – Adam Weafer and Ben Trueman.

In the evening there was a BBQ, live music and an auction at The Royal Oak, Great Glen.

The organisers said they will be holding a cheque presentation evening on Saturday September 27 at The Royal Oak, High Street, Great Glen where the final figure raised for LOROS Hospice will be revealed.

Winners of the adults' race - Adam Weafer and Ben Trueman.

1. The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

Winners of the adults' race - Adam Weafer and Ben Trueman. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Left: Lionel having fun doing Judo! Right: The best decorated adults barrow!

2. The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

Left: Lionel having fun doing Judo! Right: The best decorated adults barrow! Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The children's race.

3. The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

The children's race. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
The adults' race.

4. The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

The adults' race. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice