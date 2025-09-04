In pictures: Great Glen wheelbarrow race raises over £5,000 for LOROS Hospice

And this figure is expected to increase once all monies are collected.

The weather forecast for the day, on August 30, was not great. However, it certainly did not deter the crowds – it was one of the busiest turnouts over the last 13 years.

During the day there was an array of over 40 side stalls, a judo display, two wheelbarrow races and a tug of war, the latter won by The Royal Oak.

The winners of the wheelbarrow race were:

Junior race - Lukah and Stanley.

Adult race – Adam Weafer and Ben Trueman.

In the evening there was a BBQ, live music and an auction at The Royal Oak, Great Glen.

The organisers said they will be holding a cheque presentation evening on Saturday September 27 at The Royal Oak, High Street, Great Glen where the final figure raised for LOROS Hospice will be revealed.

The Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race Winners of the adults' race - Adam Weafer and Ben Trueman.