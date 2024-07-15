Pubs across the town offered up front row seats for the final England V Spain fixture where the Three Lions lost out to a second goal for Spain in the 86th minute.
And, while it wasn’t to be, fans, families and friends got in the spirit to support Gareth Southgate’s men in a tough challenge against the outstanding Spain team.
Here are some snaps of the momentous occasion.
1. England V Spain Final
Keeping everyone up to date at the Royalist pub is Philip and Ollie Toye. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
2. England V Spain Final
England draw against Spain at Harborough Town Football Club. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
3. England V Spain Final
Three Swans courtyard. Heartbreak as England are beaten by Spain in the European Final. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER
4. England v Spain Final
Fanzone at the Royalist pub in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER