In pictures: friends and family get in the spirit across Harborough to support England in European Championship final

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:54 BST
England may not have quite made it home but Harborough residents still believed as they gathered for last night’s European Championship final.

Pubs across the town offered up front row seats for the final England V Spain fixture where the Three Lions lost out to a second goal for Spain in the 86th minute.

And, while it wasn’t to be, fans, families and friends got in the spirit to support Gareth Southgate’s men in a tough challenge against the outstanding Spain team.

Here are some snaps of the momentous occasion.

Keeping everyone up to date at the Royalist pub is Philip and Ollie Toye.

1. England V Spain Final

Keeping everyone up to date at the Royalist pub is Philip and Ollie Toye. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

England draw against Spain at Harborough Town Football Club.

2. England V Spain Final

England draw against Spain at Harborough Town Football Club. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Three Swans courtyard. Heartbreak as England are beaten by Spain in the European Final.

3. England V Spain Final

Three Swans courtyard. Heartbreak as England are beaten by Spain in the European Final. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Fanzone at the Royalist pub in Market Harborough.

4. England v Spain Final

Fanzone at the Royalist pub in Market Harborough. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

