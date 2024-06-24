Today (Monday) the council’s vice chairman Peter James was among guests to attend a short ceremony in Church Square before the Armed Forces Day flag was flown from council offices The Symington Building in Market Harborough town centre.

It is ahead of Armed Forces Day which takes place this Saturday (June 29).

A Harborough District Council spokeswoman told the Mail: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show its support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“It also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community.”

The flag will fly from the building all week up until and including Armed Forces Day on Saturday.

1 . Armed Forces Day flag raising Councillor Peter James Vice Chairman and Deputy Lieutenant Richard Everard OBE with the Armed Forces Day Flag.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

2 . Armed Forces Day flag raising Veteran at the service.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales

3 . Armed Forces Day flag raising Vice Chairman Cllr Peter James thanks everyone for attending.Photo: Andrew Carpenter Photo Sales