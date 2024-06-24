Today (Monday) the council’s vice chairman Peter James was among guests to attend a short ceremony in Church Square before the Armed Forces Day flag was flown from council offices The Symington Building in Market Harborough town centre.
It is ahead of Armed Forces Day which takes place this Saturday (June 29).
A Harborough District Council spokeswoman told the Mail: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show its support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving personnel to Service families, veterans and cadets.
“It also marks the culmination of a week of celebrations when the public show their support and appreciation for the Armed Forces community.”
The flag will fly from the building all week up until and including Armed Forces Day on Saturday.