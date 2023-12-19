In pictures: Festive tractor run lights up south Leicestershire for the fourth year running

A fairy-lit convoy of around 280 vehicles made its way from Lutterworth through 10 Leicestershire towns and villages

Archers Festive Tractor Run lit up Lutterworth and beyond for the fourth year running on Sunday.

A convoy of around 280 vehicles decked out in fairylights, made its way from Lutterworth, through 10 Leicestershire towns and villages, including Dunton Bassett, Cosby, Whetstone, Blaby and South Wigston.

It then wound its way through Countesthorpe, Peatling Magna and Peatling Parva and Gilmorton before returning to Leicester Road in Lutterworth.

This year the event aimed to raise funds for four local charities including Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre, Loros Hospice, Wishes for Kids and Rainbows.

The total so far this year is over £14,500 , just over half way to its £30,000 target.

Visit the fundraising page to donate.

in the Archer's Run near Dunton A reindeer gets put to work.

Tight fit under the Low Bridge The moon peeking out over the bridge.

The Tractor Run approaches Dunton Bassett Looking festive.

Low bridge at Blaby Merry Christmas Blaby!