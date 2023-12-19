News you can trust since 1854
In pictures: Festive tractor run lights up south Leicestershire for the fourth year running

A fairy-lit convoy of around 280 vehicles made its way from Lutterworth through 10 Leicestershire towns and villages
Archers Festive Tractor Run lit up Lutterworth and beyond for the fourth year running on Sunday.

A convoy of around 280 vehicles decked out in fairylights, made its way from Lutterworth, through 10 Leicestershire towns and villages, including Dunton Bassett, Cosby, Whetstone, Blaby and South Wigston.

It then wound its way through Countesthorpe, Peatling Magna and Peatling Parva and Gilmorton before returning to Leicester Road in Lutterworth.

This year the event aimed to raise funds for four local charities including Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre, Loros Hospice, Wishes for Kids and Rainbows.

The total so far this year is over £14,500 , just over half way to its £30,000 target.

Visit the fundraising page to donate.

A reindeer gets put to work.

1. in the Archer's Run near Dunton

A reindeer gets put to work. Photo: Mike Spencer Photography

The moon peeking out over the bridge.

2. Tight fit under the Low Bridge

The moon peeking out over the bridge. Photo: Mike Spencer Photography

Looking festive.

3. The Tractor Run approaches Dunton Bassett

Looking festive. Photo: Mike Spencer Photography

Merry Christmas Blaby!

4. Low bridge at Blaby

Merry Christmas Blaby! Photo: Mike Spencer Photography

