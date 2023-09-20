In pictures: Darth Vader, R2-D2 and Zippy among those to appear at Harborough's first Comic Con

More than 3,000 people attended the event

Market Harborough’s first Comic Con has been hailed a success after more than 3,000 visitors turned out to meet their comic heroes.

Those who attended the free event at the town’s Market Hall could meet actors and characters from films and TV shows.

Among them was C Andrew Nelson, one of the actors who played Darth Vader, and Michael Henbury who played an Ewok in the Star Wars films and appeared in Labyrinth. R2-D2 from the film franchise was also at the event.

There was also Mortal Kombat team Daniel and Carlos a Pesina who travelled from Chicago to take part in the event, along with British actor Christopher Ryan who played Mike in The Young Ones. Gladiator’s Cobra was also on hand for autographs and pictures.

Outside the building there was the DeLorean from Back To The Future 2, and childhood television stars Zippy, Sooty and Sweep and CBBC star Hacker.

The event saw actors sign authographs or have their photographs taken to raise money for Maggie’s Cancer Care, which provides support and information centres across the UK.

There were stalls available selling memorabilia and rare merchandise and more than 40 people wearing Cosplay outfits.

Organiser Peter Williams, who runs Vinyl Culture in the indoor market, said: “Nearly 3,000 people attended and fun was had by all. It was fantastic to see the little children interacting with the characters, making it a great family atmosphere and event.

“We are still counting to see how much was raised for charity in the end. But we would love to say great big thank you to all that attended to event coordinator Gail Bates for all the help and assistance over the past six months and keeping this event free for all the family.

Peter says he is waiting to see if there is demand for a similar event next year.

He added: “If we see there is a demand we will hold another event next year, so please show us your photos, share on socials and let the world know how fantastic Market Harborough can be.”

