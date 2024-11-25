Crowds gather on the Square for the Christmas tree light switch on.Crowds gather on the Square for the Christmas tree light switch on.
Crowds gather on the Square for the Christmas tree light switch on.

In pictures: Crowds turn out to officially kick off Christmas in Harborough despite weather concerns

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:21 BST
The recent onslaught of winter weather did not dampen spirits at Harborough’s much-anticipated Christmas light switch-on on Friday.

The three-day Christmas Food and Drink Fair, which was set to run from Friday (November 22) until Sunday (November 23), was cancelled due to fears of snow, ice and strong winds.

But the all-important Christmas tree and light switch-on went ahead as planned, with residents flocking to the Square in their hundreds to celebrate the beginning of Harborough’s Christmas countdown.

Music was also provided from Harborough FM and special guests Elsa and Olaf, from Disney’s aptly titled ‘Frozen’, were on hand for selfies.

Festivities were well and truly in the air.

1. Christmas light switch-on 2024

Festivities were well and truly in the air. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Disney's Frozen stars Elsa and Olaf joined the festivities.

2. Christmas lights switch-on 2024

Disney's Frozen stars Elsa and Olaf joined the festivities. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Lights were even projected onto shop fronts.

3. Christmas light switch-on 2024

Lights were even projected onto shop fronts. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Celebrating - Barry Badger of HFM, Mitch Austin Harborough Town FC Manager, chairman Peter Elliott of Harborough District Council and Tim Neal head of Footprint at MHBS.

4. Christmas light switch-on 2024

Celebrating - Barry Badger of HFM, Mitch Austin Harborough Town FC Manager, chairman Peter Elliott of Harborough District Council and Tim Neal head of Footprint at MHBS. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HarboroughDisney
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice