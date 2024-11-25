In pictures: Crowds turn out to officially kick off Christmas in Harborough despite weather concerns

The three-day Christmas Food and Drink Fair, which was set to run from Friday (November 22) until Sunday (November 23), was cancelled due to fears of snow, ice and strong winds.

But the all-important Christmas tree and light switch-on went ahead as planned, with residents flocking to the Square in their hundreds to celebrate the beginning of Harborough’s Christmas countdown.

Music was also provided from Harborough FM and special guests Elsa and Olaf, from Disney’s aptly titled ‘Frozen’, were on hand for selfies.

1 . Christmas light switch-on 2024 Festivities were well and truly in the air. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

2 . Christmas lights switch-on 2024 Disney's Frozen stars Elsa and Olaf joined the festivities. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

3 . Christmas light switch-on 2024 Lights were even projected onto shop fronts. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER

4 . Christmas light switch-on 2024 Celebrating - Barry Badger of HFM, Mitch Austin Harborough Town FC Manager, chairman Peter Elliott of Harborough District Council and Tim Neal head of Footprint at MHBS. Photo: ANDREW CARPENTER